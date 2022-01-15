Students from FIU take part in clean-up project in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and many organizations are getting a head start on celebrations with events planned all weekend.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and many organizations are getting a head start on celebrations with events planned all weekend.

On Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, a group of students from Florida International University headed out to Deering Point in Palmetto Bay to help serve the community in honor of Dr. King.

Officials with FIU’s Center for Leadership and Service called it a beautification project and beach clean-up.

Dozens of students were out with gloves and trash bags helping to remove debris and other trash from the area.