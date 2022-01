Police in Broward County are searching for a would-be thief.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a would-be thief.

A Hollywood homeowner caught the culprit trying to break into his car.

It happened on Friday in broad daylight along North 37th Street near 46th Avenue.

The man ran away when he was confronted by the homeowner, who still managed to snap a photo of the crook’s license plate as he drove off.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.