Thief snatches safes from pair of Wendy’s restaurants in Miramar

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities are investigating a string of robberies in Miramar.

Police said it happened at two different Wendy’s restaurants last week.

The first was located at Utopia Drive and Riviera Boulevard, and the other was along Pembroke Road.

Surveillance video captured a man removing a safe from inside each of the businesses.

He was then seen trying to put them inside a silver or white Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

A man seen burglarizing a pair of Wendy's restaurants in Miramar was driving a car that resembles this one. (Miramar Police Department)

