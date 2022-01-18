2 hospitalized after Lamborghini gets stuck under tractor-trailer in Miami

MIAMI – A driver and their passenger were taken to a hospital Monday night after the yellow Lamborghini they were in got stuck underneath a tractor-trailer in Miami, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue.

According to officials with City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, crews were called to the scene after the sports car crashed into the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said the driver was able to get out of the car on their own, but the passenger was trapped inside.

The Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team used stabilizers and air bags to lift the rear end of the trailer and pull the car out using a towing device.

A rescue specialist then used extrication tools to remove the door and free the passenger, officials said.

According to rescue officials, the passenger was alert during the entire operation. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The Miami Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.