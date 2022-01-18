Family attends 6-year-old hit-and-run crash victim’s viewing service at Miami church

A Broward County family was sayng their final goodbye to a girl who was killed during a hit-and-run crash while she was on her way to a park.

MIAMI – A Broward County family was saying their final goodbye on Monday night to a beloved little girl who was killed during a hit-and-run crash while she was on her way to a park.

The family of 6-year-old Andrea Fleming was attending a service at the Jordan Grove Baptist Church in Miami. Five-year-old Kylie Jones also died in the Dec. 27 hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors.

“I am broken. Yesterday my heart broke. I felt a broken heart. It broke in pieces,” Andrea’s mother, Tyricka Williams, told Local 10 News after the crash.

The driver also struck Andrea’s sister, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, and three other children: 9-year-old Laziyah Stukes, a 2-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy.

“I didn’t understand it until I got closer to the scene and saw the paramedics. Nobody should have to see that,” Devera Stukes said about finding out her daughter was injured and her two nieces, Andrea and Kylie, were dead.

Fire Rescue personnel took them to Broward Health Medical Center. Laziyah suffered a head injury and two broken legs.

Detectives arrested Sean Charles Greer, 27, and seized the 2009 Honda Accord sedan he was driving when he struck and killed Andrea and Kylie, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Greer was driving southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue, between Northwest 24th and 26th streets, behind a Broward County Transit bus that stopped to drop off a passenger, deputies said.

As the bus pulled out, Greer veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. — striking the group of children, according to deputies.

