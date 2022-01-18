Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for an 80-year-old man from Miami-Dade County who has been reported missing.

According to Miami-Dade police, Leonard Hosea Johnson was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday, leaving his home in the 13000 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

Police said Johnson left the area in his 1997 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black slippers.

Police said Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

They said he has not had any contact with his family members or friends since leaving his home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.