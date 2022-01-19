$5,000 reward offered for information about shootout that left woman dead in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a woman while she was inside her trailer home in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting occurred just before 11:55 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Street.

Police said Nancy Hernandez’s trailer home was caught in the crossfire between various people who fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shootout remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All tipsters will remain anonymous.