Broward man leaves Publix with $1 million lottery winner

This scratcher revealed a $1 million prize for a lucky lottery player from Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Reynald Belizaire is Florida Lottery’s latest $1 million winner after picking up a very lucky scratch-off ticket from a local supermarket.

The 59-year-old Pembroke Pines resident bought his $30 Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket at the Publix located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar, state lottery officials said.

Belizaire decided to take a lump sum worth $790,000.

The Publix that sold the winning ticket receives a $2,000 bonus commission from Florida Lottery.

