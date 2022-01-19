Broward man leaves Publix with $1 million lottery winner

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Reynald Belizaire is Florida Lottery’s latest $1 million winner after picking up a very lucky scratch-off ticket from a local supermarket.
The 59-year-old Pembroke Pines resident bought his $30 Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket at the Publix located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar, state lottery officials said.
Belizaire decided to take a lump sum worth $790,000.
The Publix that sold the winning ticket receives a $2,000 bonus commission from Florida Lottery.
