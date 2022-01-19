Emirates and Lufthansa cancel some flights to MIA amid 5G concerns

Emirates and Lufthansa are temporarily suspending flights to Miami International Airport amid of delays and cancellations on Wednesday nationwide.

MIAMI – Emirates and Lufthansa are temporarily suspending flights to Miami International Airport amid a series of delays and cancellations on Wednesday nationwide.

Lufthansa canceled a flight from Frankfurt. Dubai’s Emirates also canceled flights to Orlando. Both airlines attributed the disruptions to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services.

“We were not aware of this until yesterday morning, to the extent that it was going to compromise the safety of the operation of our aircraft and just about every other 777 operator, to and from the United States, and within the United States,” Emirates President Tim Clark told CNN on Wednesday, adding “this is one of the most delinquent, utterly irresponsible issues ... I’ve seen in my aviation career.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with AT&T and Verizon as the companies activate C-Band 5G service on Wednesday — amid concerns that 5G cellular antennas near the airport could affect some airplanes’ instruments. The companies decided to delay about 10% of the activation.

On Monday, the White House released a statement by President Joe Biden thanking AT&T and Verizon for working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment to will bring more high-speed internet options.

“My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist – and, at my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports.”

