71º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Student accused of shooting classmate at Central Florida high school

Victim suffered non-life threatening injury, police say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Florida, Education

SANFORD, Fla. – A student at Seminole High School has been taken into custody Wednesday after shooting a classmate, school officials confirmed.

WKMG in Orlando reported that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A letter sent to parents from the school informed them that the shooting was “an isolated incident” and that all other students were “safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement.”

The school is currently on a code red lockdown.

Investigators have not given the name of the suspect.

Sanford police tweeted that the scene is contained and there is no longer an active threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email