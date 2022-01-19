Student accused of shooting classmate at Central Florida high school

SANFORD, Fla. – A student at Seminole High School has been taken into custody Wednesday after shooting a classmate, school officials confirmed.

WKMG in Orlando reported that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A letter sent to parents from the school informed them that the shooting was “an isolated incident” and that all other students were “safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement.”

The school is currently on a code red lockdown.

Investigators have not given the name of the suspect.

Sanford police tweeted that the scene is contained and there is no longer an active threat.

#Breaking SPD is responding to an incident at Seminole High. The scene is contained and there is no longer an active threat. — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) January 19, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.