Arrest made following 2020 fatal shooting at Hyde Resort & Residences in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, nearly two years after a fatal shooting at the Hyde Resort & Residences in Hollywood.

Dante Sindrell Kelly, of Hallandale Beach, faces charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

According to his arrest report, the shooting on June 22, 2020, stemmed from an altercation between Kelly and the victim in the valet area outside the hotel.

Hollywood police said the victim had been attending a Father’s Day party inside one of the units before he went to the valet area to retrieve his car.

Police said the victim was speaking with a woman outside who had also attended the party when they were approached by Kelly.

According to the arrest report, a witness told officers that Kelly and the victim stepped away from the woman and began arguing.

He said he heard the victim tell Kelly that “if he wanted one of the girls, then Kelly would have to talk to (him),” the report stated.

The witness said Kelly told the victim he wasn’t interested.

Another witness said he heard Kelly tell the victim at one point that “he was broke.”

Witnesses said Kelly then slapped the victim and the victim retaliated by striking Kelly with a small glass bottle of Patron.

According to the police report, a friend of Kelly’s told him “Don’t pull out the gun. There’s cameras,” but Kelly did so anyway and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim then ran back inside the lobby and collapsed on the floor, police said.

Authorities said a woman who had been attending the party performed CPR on him until first responders arrived.

Kelly, meanwhile, got into the front passenger seat of a silver Infiniti and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center. He underwent surgery, but ultimately died from his injuries.

While several people from a birthday party that Kelly attended at the hotel said they knew him only by the nicknames “Scoop” and “Scoot,” detectives were not initially able to identify the suspect.

Police, however, said Kelly visited his probation officer a couple days later and had a cut on the middle of his forehead that went down to just above his left eyebrow.

Authorities said DNA results were obtained from the scene on Jan. 4, 2021, which showed that some of the blood at the scene was a match for Kelly.

Kelly is being held at the Broward County Main Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.