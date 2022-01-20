Sunrise Middle School temporarily evacuated due to gas leak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A gas leak at Sunrise Middle School has been secured, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed Thursday.

The gas leak led to a temporary evacuation of students and staff members Thursday morning at the school at 1750 NE 14th St.

Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the campus and took about 30 minutes to secure the leak.

All students have since been allowed to return to class after the area was determined to be safe.

Officials did not immediately confirm what led to the gas leak.