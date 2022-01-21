Broward warns parents about student walkout plans on social media

Broward County Public Schools says it doesn't support the proposed student walkouts that are being spread on social media as a way to advocate for more COVID-19 protections.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Social media posts are calling for a student walkout of schools on Monday.

They want a return to virtual learning. They want access to N95 masks and weekly PCR tests to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The Broward school district is aware of it and says they’re trying to get ahead of it, sending parents a letter urging them to talk to their children.

“The District is not sponsoring or participating in the walkout,” the letter said. “Any student advocacy needs to be outside of the school day. Students will not be authorized to leave campus during the regular scheduled school day to participate in a walkout.”

Said Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright: “It seems to more of a type of copycat type of approach that’s happening, for example, up in New York and Chicago.”

Students have been seen walking out of schools in other states. It happened Thursday in Denver, where several hundred public school students signed a petition demanding more COVID-19 protocols.

Ad

It happened Tuesday at the state capitol in Minnesota.

Cartwright said the conditions are different in Broward. “We are not the height of omicron anymore,” she said.

She also reminded parents that if a student wants to wear a mask, schools have them available.

If parents allow it, kids can also be tested. At-home test kits are also available.

Cartwright said attendance among teachers is also getting back to normal after widespread absences were reported coming out of winter break.