Dog snatcher spotted on A1A arrested, pup returned to owner

Cellphone video shows the woman now in jail for stealing a tourist's French bulldog from a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 viewer spotted a woman walking a dog along A1A and believed it was the same woman seen on surveillance video snatching the pup from a nearby hotel.

It was. Agustina Natali Berrondo, 34, was arrested and taken to the Broward County jail on Thursday night.

It all started Wednesday around 3 a.m. when Danaja Brinkley said her ninth-month-old dog, Georgie, was off his leash in the hotel lobby. She and family members who were on vacation from Richmond, Va., were at the hotel lobby’s bar.

Fort Lauderdale officers arrested Agustina Natali Berrondo on Thursday in Broward County. (BSO)

Surveillance video captured a woman inside the hotel wearing a black hoodie carrying the dog out of the hotel.

Cell phone video shows the moments Brinkley and a good Samaritan tracked down Berrondo after seeing her walking along A1A and they called police.

Ad

On Friday, Berrondo was supposed to appear in front of a judge but refused. The judge found probable cause to charge Berrondo with grand theft and set her bond at $1,000.