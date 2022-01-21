Fire erupts inside warehouse in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted Friday morning inside a warehouse in Pembroke Park.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a warehouse at 2051 SW 31st Ave.

BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from one of the warehouse bay windows, as well as from several vents.

Kane said the warehouse sustained minor to moderate damage from the fire, while several adjacent businesses sustained smoke damage.

About 50 firefighters, including some from Hollywood, responded to the scene.

Kane said the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

“While it’s unfortunate that one of our local businesses suffered a loss, we are all extremely lucky that no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.