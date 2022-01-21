BSO: Woman running from man hit by car, both struck again after he lays on her

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman is dead after she was struck by a car but the events leading up to the accident are what Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to piece together.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, detectives said the woman was being chased on foot by a man when she ran through the parking lot of the Pat Larkins Community Center. After going through some bushes, she then ran onto the road in the 200 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

The woman was struck by a Toyota Camry and then, according to reports, the man went into the roadway and laid on top of the victim. That’s when both were struck by a Honda Civic.

Fire rescue transported both people to the hospital. The woman died later that evening.

The drivers of the cars remained at the scene.

The victim’s name and the names of the drivers are not being released by BSO but a passenger in one of the cars was identified as a juvenile female, according to the report.

The suspect’s name is also not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.