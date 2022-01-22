Semi-truck left flipped over and dangling off Turnpike overpass in Broward County

An early morning crash in Broward County left a semi-truck dangling off the Florida Turnpike.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of I-595.

Early Saturday morning crews were using some heavy machinery as they worked on cleaning up the mess left behind.

The truck was flipped back over after it had been resting on its side and partially hanging over the turnpike overpass.

According to authorities, the driver of the semi-truck tried avoiding another car and ended up losing control.

It all happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a total of three vehicles.

They said it started when the driver of a car and a small box truck collided in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike right above I-595.

While trying to clear that crash scene, the driver of the car tired making a U-turn from the center lane and in the process, ended up crashing into the semi.

That’s when authorities said the driver of the semi lost control, with the truck flipping over onto its side before coming to at rest on the concrete barrier right above I-595.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok. The driver of semi survived and was able to escape safely, and he spoke with Local 10 News after the crash.

“There was a guy coming from that side that was trying to make a U-turn, so I tried to avoid him and I think I hit him on the passenger side and I lost control and my truck flipped over,” said truck driver Sharmarke Saeed.

Fortunate to walk away unharmed, Saeed said the truck was carrying some type of air cargo but he’s not sure exactly what, and he’s now sure how much of that load he lost.

As for the cleanup on the Turnpike, troopers did have to block all northbound lanes for some time as they worked on getting the truck upright.

It was finally towed away shortly after 9 a.m.