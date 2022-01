A massive tribute to Gloria and Emilio Estefan was painted by a South Florida artist in the heart of Little Havana.

MIAMI – A massive tribute to Gloria and Emilio Estefan was painted by a South Florida artist in the heart of Little Havana.

Local residents joined members of the Estefan family and City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo for an official unveiling of the mural.

It happened on Saturday at the historic Casa de los Trucos along Southwest 8th Street.

Family members say the larger than life mural emphasizes just how much the couple means to them.