FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been hospitalized after a dangerous stunt did not go as planned in Broward County.

It happened Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, that man had a hard landing after jumping from the Hyatt hotel in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The stunt was part of a film shoot that was scheduled to shut down the Andrews Drawbridge on Sunday.

That shoot has since been cancelled, authorities said.