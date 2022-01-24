Family homeless weeks after driver crashes into Miramar house

A family with a boy with special needs in Miramar remains homeless weeks after a driver crashed into their house weeks ago.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two weeks after a driver crashed into a house in Miramar, a family remains homeless. A good Samaritan helped to get them a hotel. The family has a boy with special needs who is safer in his usual environment.

John Desinor said he was speeding about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 when two men with guns threatened him and started to follow him to hurt him.

Desinor, who is also a father, said he feels terrible about what the family is going through after officials declared the home was not safe to live in.

“I just wanna get back in my house. My son needs his bed so we’re uncomfortable. He gets seizures so he needs a special bed,” Shantaria Miller said on Monday.

Desinor said he wishes he could help the family, but he doesn’t know how to. He said he was trying to get away from the men who were in a white car. Surveillance video shows a white Kia passed by the scene.

“The guy was holding the gun like this, so I drove off and he gets in a white car and goes behind me so James says, Drive! Drive! and I lose control and I hit the house,” Desinor said. “I feel so sorry and helpless.”