WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade interviews superintendent candidates (2 p.m.)

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade School Board will interview three candidates for the county’s schools superintendent position during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Jose L. Dotres, Rafaela Espinal and Jacob Oliva — who were selected by the school board among 16 applicants last week — will be interviewed in person as the district seeks to replace Alberto Carvalho.

The school board said it “solicited and received interview questions from community stakeholders.” Members of the public who still wish to submit questions may do so through the public comment link on this page.

Carvalho is expected to leave for his new job in Los Angeles next month. Despite objections, the school board has decided to move quickly to replace him rather than hiring an interim superintendent to conduct a more extensive national search.

