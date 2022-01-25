Tuesday brings another chilly start as temperatures dip across South Florida

Another big chill has swept across the region as areas of South Florida will be feeling temperatures in the 40s.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – January still has more chill in store for South Florida.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to the 40s Tuesday morning in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This comes after Miami officially recorded a low temperature of 46 degrees on Monday.

The normal low for Miami this time of year is 61 degrees.

Meteorologists took note of the moment, not just because it was worthy of wearing a sweater, but because it was the first 40s so far this winter season for Miami.

Also, it was Miami’s coldest temperature since Dec. 26, 2020, when the mercury dipped to 47 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rebound as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the 70s.

Nights will get milder into the week. Local 10 meteorologists say lows will be in the 60s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Forecast models show another strong cold front may be on the way late Friday into early Saturday.

“It’s too soon to pin down precisely what temperatures will be after that front passes, but by Sunday morning it could be cold like we have not felt so far this winter season,” said Local 10 Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis. “Forties, maybe some 30s for parts of South Florida. Stay tuned!”