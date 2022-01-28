Davie police search for woman who disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances’

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20, 2021.

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since Dec. 20.

The police department issued a Be On the Lookout for Haneul Oh on Friday, which is her 22nd birthday.

According to authorities, Oh went missing “under suspicious circumstances,” but they did not elaborate further on their investigation.

Oh has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet tall.

Police say she may be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag L20NAZ.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Velazquez at 954-693-8290, or email the detective at evelazquez@davie-fl.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.