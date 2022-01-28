FHP: Woman accidentally shoots herself on Dolphin Expressway with gun found in bag

MIAMI – A man drove his girlfriend to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center early Friday morning after she accidentally shot herself with a gun that was found inside a bag, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. as the couple was heading east on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 17th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the gray Dodge SUV when she reached down to grab a bag that was on the floorboard.

Camacho said a gun that was inside the bag discharged, and the woman was struck by a bullet.

The victim’s boyfriend drove her to JMH where he told medical staff that his girlfriend had been shot, Camacho said.

The woman is listed in critical condition.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and officers with the City of Miami Police Department responded to the hospital and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Ad

The victim has been identified by authorities only as a Black woman.

No other details were immediately released.