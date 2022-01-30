With cold temperatures arriving, organization reaching out to help homeless

The cold weather arriving to the area could be especially challenging for more than 3,000 people who identify as homeless in South Florida.

The cold weather arriving to the area could be especially challenging for more than 3,000 people who identify as homeless in South Florida.

With a freeze watch in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties into Sunday morning, the Homeless Voice is lending a hand in Broward County to help people who might be in danger.

Sean Cononie and his team visited a homeless group off of Griffin Road, handing out essentials such as blankets, food and COVID-19 shots.

Cononie said about 80 people will be served throughout the night.

“We do vaccines, vitals, (and) sometimes we have a doctor on board,” he said.

The organization helped out William Bass and his dog Bubba after Bass became homeless following a stroke.

“He really helps us a lot, he does,” Bass said. “Always bringing us blankets when its cold.”

The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the 30′s at Miami International Airport, the lowest since December 2010.

Ad

People like Bass are bracing for a cold night on the streets.