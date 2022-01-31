Man uses brick to smash day care door, car windows in Lauderdale Lakes

Several cars were damaged in Broward County due to a man wreaking havoc in a parking lot.

Witnesses say the man picked up a brick and started throwing it, smashing it into car windows left and right.

A total of 10 cars were damaged.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday just outside an office building located off State Road 7 just north of Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

One of the victims told Local 10 News she is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“I don’t know if this person was on drugs or if he had a vendetta with somebody in the building or what, but it’s just insane that somebody would just come and vandalize all of these vehicles,” said victim Sheena Martin.

Cars damaged by man throwing a brick in Lauderdale Lakes. (WPLG)

Making things seem even more bizarre is that apparently no items were stolen from any of the vehicles.

However, one thing that is alarming is that the man also smashed the glass door to a nearby daycare.

A sign on the door said the business had to close for the day as they made repairs.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

A description of the suspect is expected to be released by BSO sometime Monday.

Fortunately no one was hurt in either of the incidents.