Pedestrian fatally struck by county bus in downtown Miami

MIAMI – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a county bus in downtown Miami on Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest Second Avenue and First Street.

A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the scene shortly before 1 p.m. as the victim’s body had yet to be removed from under the bus.

City of Miami police said eastbound lanes on Southwest First Street at Second Avenue have been shut down and traffic is being diverted north and south on Second Avenue.

Miami police said the Miami-Dade Police Department would take over the investigation since the incident involved a county bus.

No other details were immediately released.

