Woman lived in dirty Hollywood house with 52 cats, dog

Officers found a woman living with about 40 cats that were malnourished and neglected in Hollywood, police said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 51-year-old woman was living with 52 cats and a dog in an unsanitary home in Hollywood, police and activists said.

Patricia Vestweber called Jonathan Garcia, of the Black Heart Trappers Transport & Rescue, to ask for help. He said when he walked into her home there were kennels piled up.

“The filth that was on the floor and on the wall. It was disgusting; just disgusting,” Garcia said.

Garcia said four people also lived in the home. Several activists and community organizations have been working for weeks to move the cats out of the house.

“These cats have to leave because they are dying,” Garcia said. “If they had stayed another month or so, they would not have survived.”

Vestweber is facing charges of animal abuse and neglect.