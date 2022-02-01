Man killed in North Miami crash was passenger; police eye arrest

Police say that driver left the scene of the crash and that they have probable cause for an arrest. A passenger in that car was killed in the three-car collision.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The man killed in a violent multicar wreck early Monday morning in North Miami was a passenger, police say. Investigators add that the driver of that red Dodge left the scene of the crash, and they have probable cause to make an arrest.

Loved ones say the man killed was named Fabian, and investigators say he was a passenger in the mangled red Dodge left behind after the collision involving three cars around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street.

Video sent to Local 10 News was said to be shot hours before the crash, appearing to show the same red Dodge doing stunts in the middle of the road.

Police say the video is part of their investigation.

A driver of another vehicle involved was sent to a hospital.

Officers say the “305″ marking on the side of the Dodge is consistent with racing club markings but they haven’t said for sure if the car was part of one.

Investigators are also checking to see if street racing was a factor in this wreck.

Dozens gathered Monday night for a vigil to remember the man who was killed.

“Sorry to his family, sorry to the friends, sorry to the loved ones,” one friend said. “Everybody here reunited, but you know, certain things could have been avoided.”