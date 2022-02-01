Plantation teacher collects nearly 1,500 boxes of bandages for local children’s hospitals

PLANTATION, Fla. – Parents with young children know that sometimes a bandage with a favorite character on it helps heal the sting of their little one’s scrapes and cuts just a bit faster.

A South Florida teacher, with the help of her students, has collected nearly 1,500 boxes of decorative bandages for local children’s hospitals and it’s all for a special cause.

Plantation Elementary bandage drive (Courtesy: Kathryn Ross)

Kathryn Ross organized the drive at Plantation Park Elementary to help collect the bandages in memory of her daughter’s friend, Kylee Faith.

The young girl was born with a congenital heart defect and passed away when she was four-years-old. During her time in the hospital, Kylee never wanted a plain brown bandage, so friends and family helped collect decorative bandages for her to use instead.

“I wanted to help, so I started the band-aid drive at my school about five years ago. I always put my students in charge of every aspect of the collection, from making posters to hang around the school, to counting band-aids and recording the numbers for each teacher, to boxing them up...they were responsible for it all,” said Ross.

Ad

Plantation Elementary bandage drive (Courtesy: Kathryn Ross)

The Hearts for Kylee Foundation was created in honor of Kylee to provide emotional support and non-medical financial assistance to families of young children hospitalized with serious heart conditions. Part of their efforts include bandage drives for pediatric cardiac patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

This year, Ross collected 1,482 boxes. 700 of those boxes have already been delivered to Joe DiMaggio Children’s hospital to kick off Heart Month. The second half of the donations is set to go to The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital next week.

Plantation Elementary bandage drive (Courtesy: Kathryn Ross)

For more information about how you can contribute to the Hearts for Kylee Foundation’s efforts, click on this link.