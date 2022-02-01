Police focus on scooter during investigation in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A heavy police presence was spotted Tuesday morning in the area of Southgate Boulevard and State Road 7 in Margate.
Margate police didn’t immediately confirm why they were in the area, however a Local 10 News crew was at the scene as police appeared to be focusing their investigation on a scooter.
The scooter was later towed away.
It’s unclear whether that scooter was involved in a crash, as it didn’t appear to be damaged, or whether there is some kind of criminal investigation that is ongoing.
Much of the scene had cleared by 6 a.m.
Local 10 News has reached out to Margate police for more information and is awaiting a response.
