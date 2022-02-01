Water main break causes van to sink into hole in Miami Gardens

A van sunk into a hole Monday afternoon following a water main break in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police were called to a water main break Monday, which they said caused a van to sink into an open hole that was located on the city swale.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwest 193rd Street.

According to police, a sub-contractor was working in the area and damaged a water pipe, which caused the nearby streets to flood.

Police said the van then sunk into a hole.

Crews with Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer, City of Miami Gardens Public Works and other authorities are working to repair the water pipes.

It’s unclear when repairs will be finished.

Police did not immediately confirm whether the driver of the van sustained any injuries.