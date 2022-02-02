Driver left behind 2 passengers after violent North Miami wreck, cops say

Jahmel Minott Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges that include vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in the fatal wreck earlier this week in North Miami appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Jahmel Minott Jr. faces charges that include vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash after investigators say he was driving a red-and-white Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed around 1:30 a.m. Monday when it collided with two other cars near Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street.

A passenger in that Dodge died, police said.

Minott, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon, posted bond Wednesday but had not yet been released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He has been ordered not to drive.

An arrest report says the Dodge Charger was speeding down Northwest 7th Avenue when it hit one car and then a second. Police say there were two passengers in the Charger, including one who told detectives that he woke up in the hospital.

Ad

The other passenger who died was identified at a Monday night vigil as a man named Fabian.

Police say Minott fled the scene, leaving behind the two passengers and the crumpled car. The passenger who survived identified Minott, leading to his arrest.

A driver of one of the cars crashed into was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.