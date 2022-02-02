Police: 2 detained at Miami-Dade bank a day after victim robbed

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were detained at a TD Bank branch in west Miami-Dade Wednesday, a day after someone reported to police that they were robbed, possibly by someone who followed them from the bank.

According to Miami-Dade police, a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in Tuesday’s robbery showed up to the bank at 9201 W. Flagler St. on Wednesday.

The security guard at the bank noticed the car and called police, authorities said.

While two people have been detained, it’s still unclear whether either of those people will be arrested after being questioned by police.

No other details were immediately released.