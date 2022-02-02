75º
Police: 2 detained at Miami-Dade bank a day after victim robbed

Ian Margol, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were detained at a TD Bank branch in west Miami-Dade Wednesday, a day after someone reported to police that they were robbed, possibly by someone who followed them from the bank.

According to Miami-Dade police, a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in Tuesday’s robbery showed up to the bank at 9201 W. Flagler St. on Wednesday.

The security guard at the bank noticed the car and called police, authorities said.

While two people have been detained, it’s still unclear whether either of those people will be arrested after being questioned by police.

No other details were immediately released.

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

