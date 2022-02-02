Police: Man confesses to trying to break into Target to steal flowers for his mother

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday morning in Hialeah on accusations that he tried to break into a Target store.

The incident happened at the Target at 1750 W. 37th St.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, an officer responding to the burglary in progress spotted Alejandro Gonzalez, 42, riding his bike in front of the store and stopped him at the intersection of West 18th Avenue and 35th Street.

Police said Gonzalez told the officer, “I was thinking about robbing some flowers for my mom, but then I saw you guys and said, ‘F*** this s***.’”

According to the police report, Gonzalez used a short handle hammer to break through the first set of double doors and was trying to pry open the second pair of double doors at the store’s entrance before fleeing the scene.

Police said the store manager and a witness identified Gonzalez as the person who was trying to break into the store.

He was also captured red-handed on surveillance video, authorities said.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.