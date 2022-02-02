Viral video shows long line of police cars waiting to drop off arrestees at Miami-Dade jail

Video that has since gone viral showed a long line of police cars outside of a Miami-Dade jail.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Video that has since gone viral showed a long line of police cars outside of a Miami-Dade jail.

Those officers were waiting, some for hours, to get an arrestee inside the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in West Miami-Dade and begin the intake process begins at the jail.

The long line of police cars from various South Florida agencies wrapped around the block Tuesday evening.

A total of 104 inmates were booked Tuesday, which Local 10 News Bridgette Matter learned is average.

Additionally, she was told that staffing was up to par.

A local officer who asked to remain anonymous told Local 10 news intake is taking longer than usual because of COVID protocols currently in place.

The jail released a statement to Local 10 News which read, in part, “The Department continues testing new arrestees immediately upon arrival and prior to being placed into general population for COVID-19.”

The long lines seen on Tuesday, which was likely due to a surge, will likely happen again around Spring Break time, Local 10 News was told.