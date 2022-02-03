Detectives search for 4 in video of woman’s attack in Davie

A video shows a man beating up a woman to the ground outside of the Off The Wall: Entertainment Center in Davie, police said.

DAVIE, Fla. – A video shows a group hurting a woman outside of the Off The Wall: Entertainment Center in Davie, police said.

The video shows an attacker taking away the woman’s mobile phone and smacking her in the face at the Ridge Plaza, at 9130 W. State Rd.

The Jan. 22 surveillance video the Davie Police Department released on Thursday shows a man tackling and body-slamming the woman.

Two toddlers witnessed the attack.

The man was part of a group. Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the four people who were involved.