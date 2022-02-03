Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda

MIAMI – A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for distributing Islamic terrorist propaganda videos online.

Court records show that Jonathan Guerra Blanco was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court.

Blanco is a Cuban-born naturalized U.S. citizen.

He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court documents, federal investigators learned in 2019 that Guerra Blanco was following instructions that the Islamic State terrorist group widely distributed, directing adherents to publish propaganda.

Prosecutors say he was also translating the group’s materials into Spanish for his target audience.