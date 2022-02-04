BSO employee arrested for multiple instances of fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, who worked as a detention tech, has been arrested after an investigation revealed multiple instances of fraud, according to BSO.

BSO’s Public Corruption Unit investigators arrested Jada Ja’Nai Mozie, 28, of Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday. After an investigation, it was discovered she obtained more than $20,000 in loan money as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, according to detectives. She also reportedly paid $200 to get a fraudulent social security number to apply for a credit card. There were also other multiple instances of fraud, according to a report from BSO.

She faces three counts of scheme to defraud a financial institution and two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

According to investigators, on March 21, 2021, Mozie used an inflated income amount and false business information to apply for the PPP loan. Detectives found no record of Mozie owning or operating a business in 2019, as she claimed on her application.

She was approved for the loan and received $20,832 that was deposited into her bank account.

In another instance, investigators said Mozie provided false income and business information on Aug. 7, 2021, when applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Detectives said the EIDL was denied, but she received $15,000 in grant money based on business information she provided.

On July 31, 2021, Mozie applied for a credit card using a social security number that detectives tracked to a resident of Miami-Dade County.

On Sept. 22, 2021, BSO’s Department of Human Resources became suspicious when they were contacted to verify employment and income for Mozie, who was applying for an apartment lease. When Human Resources representatives received Mozie’s paystub from the requestor, they found that it had been altered with an inflated income.

During their investigation, detectives determined on Sept. 25, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021, when Mozie applied for leases for two separate apartment rentals, she used fraudulent paystubs, bank statements, and employment verification forms.

She had worked with Broward Sherriff’s Office since 2016.

The description of the detention technician job in a bulletin from BSO states, in part, the duties:

Under general supervision, the purpose of this position is to perform security work within the Department of Detention. Work involves controlling access to and within the detention facility/housing unit of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.