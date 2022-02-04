BSO: North Lauderdale man who barricaded himself in home arrested for killing 2

Deputies said Quincy James barricaded himself in a home in North Lauderdale after they showed up with a search warrant in the killing of 2 men.

TAMARAC, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man who barricaded himself in a home on Tuesday has been identified as the person investigators say murdered two men found dead in a car in Tamarac.

Quincy Curtis James, 30, is charged with the murders that happened on Dec. 26, 2021. The bodies were discovered in a residential area along the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court after someone called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. to report a suspicious incident.

When BSO homicide detectives showed up at 6412 S.W. 18th Court in North Lauderdale to serve the warrant for James’ arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 1, investigators said he barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out.

Ad

BSO’s SWAT team was called to assist and requested James vacate the residence via a loudspeaker. Canisters of tear gas were also set off in an attempt to have the suspect surrender.

According to BSO, after approximately nine hours of negotiations, James was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

A resident who lives nearby described the harrowing scene.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office came over and told him he need to come outside or they are going to come in. Then the SWAT team came, undercover cops — there were multiple cops outside. They told everyone to stay inside and do not come out,” Dominique Johnson, who lives nearby, said.

Johnson and other neighbors said they were forced to stay inside for hours as they heard the sounds of tear gas being fired through windows and what sounded like a battering ram breaking down a wall.

“Just like a loud boom, like in a movie where you know they have that big black log and they are trying to break in? It was kind of like that,” Johnson said.

Ad

Sky 10 was above the home at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as a large portion of the white fence surrounding the house had been knocked down. There was also a large hole in the rear of the home.

James faces two counts of premeditated murder, one count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, one count of removal of a serial number from a firearm, one count of obstruction of police when serving/executing a warrant, and one count of resisting officers/obstruction without violence.