Serial killer preyed on homeless, murdering 2 and seriously injuring another

A man who was targeting the homeless is off the streets but it has brought attention to how people can prey on the vulnerable.

MIAMI, Fla. – A serial killer was hunting the most vulnerable, those who are homeless. Ron Book works with them every day.

“You talk about stalking the weak, stalking the infirm, stalking the ill,” said Book, who is with the Miami Dade Homeless Trust.

“I want people to remember these are decent human beings. They were down on their luck. They’ve had an illness or they’ve had this or that. That doesn’t make them lesser people,” Book said.

He said the murders have shaken the homeless community to its core.

“We preach watch out for one another all of the time. We teach them how to reach out,” Book said.

Miami police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office announced that the man who committed two murders and attempted murder of homeless men is off the streets.

The man seen on video and who police said is responsible for the crime is Willy Suarez Maceo, a 25-year-old real estate agent.

The motive as to why he shot two of the victims and stabbed another is unknown.

Book said that the men weren’t people who someone didn’t care about. He said they had families and they had friends and were just trying to get by.