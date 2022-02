Officers rushed to the scene of a shooting that took place in northeast Miami-Dade County.

It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Northeast 111th Street and 14th Avenue.

According to Miami police, the victim is in stable condition after being shot in the arm.

Authorities did not release any information about the gunman.

The investigation continues.