Police: 4 people shot after fight at Fort Lauderdale sports bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are working to find out who shot four people at a Fort Lauderdale sports bar.

According to BSO, just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday there was a fight inside Players Sports Bar and Grill.

As a result, police said one person was kicked out of the bar.

Deputies said that person then pulled out a gun and from the parking lot, started shooting towards the bar.

Three people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The fourth shooting victim drove them self to the hospital.

As for the shooter, deputies said that person took off in a car heading south on State Road 7.

Local 10 has reported on shootings at Players Sports Bar and Grill several times in the past as far back as 2014.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.