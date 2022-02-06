Shooting in Davie between two people who knew each other

A shooting between two acquaintances is under investigation in Broward County.

Police said it happened along Southwest 41st Street in Davie.

Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other.

Both the gunman and victim left the scene before first responders arrived.

Police said they tracked down the suspect not far from the scene, and later found the victim, who had been shot in the leg, at a nearby hospital.

The victim is expected to survive, police said. No information was provided on the shooter and police did not say whether an arrest was made.