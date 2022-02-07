3rd person with ties to motorcycle gang arrested, deputies say

A third person with ties to a motorcycle gang has been arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 29-year-old Ryan Alan St. Clair of DeLand, who was arrested for firearms and drug-related violations, deputies said.

St. Clair is affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang.

St. Clair was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Courtesy photo. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A deputy responded to the Bahia Honda Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. regarding a call of a suspicious person under the bridge.

St. Clair was found with two knives visible on his hip. St. Clair was wearing a Pagan’s sweatshirt and ball cap, but had no motorcycle and was alone. St. Clair stated he had an argument with his girlfriend and slept there overnight.

The following were found in St. Clair’s possession following a search: Two knives, a 9mm handgun, a stun gun, two grams of cocaine, four grams of a crystal-like white powder that St. Clair identified as “Molly,” and eight grams of marijuana.

St. Clair was taken to jail.

• Deputies previously arrested Pagan’s member Austin Christopher Reynolds, 26, of Key West on Feb. 3 after fleeing from a Deputy on U.S. 1 on Stock Island. Reynolds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

• Deputies previously arrested Pagan’s member Justin August Meyer, 31, of Key West on Jan. 27 following a search warrant of his Staples Avenue home. Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 12 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, a 9mm pistol, 140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug sales and a digital scale were found in the residence.

• In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office arrested another Pagan’s member, Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, for making threats on Facebook. Miller posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”