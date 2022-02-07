Investigation underway into reports of voters affiliation being changed from Democrat to Republican

The push to investigate is growing into South Florida voters who were shocked to discover their political party affiliations had changed after visits by people with IDs from the Republican Party of Florida.

MIAMI – The push to investigate is growing into South Florida voters who were shocked to discover their political party affiliations had changed after visits by people with IDs from the Republican Party of Florida.

Miami-Dade prosecutors are now looking into it.

Thanks to one of those elderly, lifelong Democrats, we get a good look at one of those people.

Maria took photos of the woman at her door last summer who said she was updating voter registrations.

The ID had the woman’ name, worker #56, and a QR code that connects to the Republican Party of Florida website.

Maria’s story matches the others Local 10 News has reported on.

“They came to my door, and they ask if I was interested in voting,” said Armando Selva.

“They changed me to Republican Party,” said Juan Salazar.

Maria has been a Democrat since she registered in 1996, until she was visited by the woman she photographed last September.

Local 10 News visited the address listed for that Republican Party of Florida’s voter regiration worker, Maria Barek.

After saying she wasn’t coming out because it’s a lie, someone inside made a phone call on speaker advising her not to speak.

But then, Barek’s daughter did give Local 10 News a name of an organizer to call.

“She’s the only person who got everybody involved in this situation,” Barek’s daughter said. “She worked directly for the company.

“My mom is not speaking with anyone without an attorney present.”

Local 10 News is tracing the organization provided by Barek’s daughter and who is paying the ball.

The Republican Part of Florida Director emailed Local 10 News on Friday, saying its operation follows all laws and regulations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami on Monday and said a proposed elections integrity unit would investigate the claims.

“A specified group of investigators and law enforcement that will go after those types of election shenanigans,” DeSantis said.