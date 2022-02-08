Key West man arrested after bringing gun to airport, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 37-year-old man from Key West was arrested Monday after a handgun was found in his luggage at the Key West International Airport, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Andrew Teuton Day had a loaded 9mm handgun inside his backpack.

It was discovered as he went through the security checkpoint around 5 p.m.

Linhardt said Day admitted to not having a concealed carry permit and told authorities that he must have forgotten to remove it from his luggage.

Day was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a license into an airport.