Charlie Crist unveils campaign trail promise of solar power for Florida

Candidate for Florida's governor Charlie Crist outlined his campaign plan for a million solar roofs across Florida while at a home using solar power in South Miami.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Charlie Crist continued to call out utility companies on Wednesday during a stop in South Miami flanked by former mayor of South Miami Phillip Stoddard and local solar advocates to unveil a campaign plan for a million solar roofs across Florida.

Crist, who served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011, is a candidate for governor again.

He announced a campaign plan for a million solar roofs across Florida calling it the “Solar for All” initiative.

“Some of you might remember when I was governor before that we opened the door to the solar industry here in Florida.”

Utility companies don’t want Floridians to have that option, Crist said. “In Tallahassee, the utility companies are closing in on their goal of eliminating affordable solar.”

Crist touted his initiative as a way to save money, create jobs, fight climate change, and combat sea-level rise.

“With 300 days of sunshine per year, Florida cannot afford to trail states like New Jersey and Maryland when it comes to running our Sunshine State on solar power — but under Gov. DeSantis we’re losing ground,” he said.

Ad

Crist said his “Solar for All” plan will:

Protect solar incentives already in place.

Support and expand low-cost financing options for homeowners and small businesses who want solar power.

Offer low-income grants, require all utilities to meet increasingly ambitious renewable energy and solar goals.

He also said solar would be installed on state buildings, which would include the Governor’s mansion.

The White House has said that the Biden-Harris Administration has made “major leaps forward on wind, solar transmission, and other clean energy projects.”