Miami police search for missing 83-year-old man

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Pedro Farina. (City of Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 83-year-old man who they said hasn’t been seen since Jan. 29.

According to authorities, Pedro Farina was last seen in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

He was wearing a blue shirt, gray jacket and light blue jeans.

Police said Farina suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

