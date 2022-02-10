Broadway star dishes on musical, ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

The musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” allows you to relive some of your favorite oldie goldies, from My Girl to Papa was a Rolling Stone. And it’s now showing at the Broward Center.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – From now until Feb. 20, you can catch the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” live at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“Once I put that wig on, that costume, it comes to life,” said Deri’Andrea Tucker, who is playing Diana Ross in the musical.

The show follows the Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Regardless if you’ve seen the movie or not, you don’t want to miss the play, because things are a little different.

“Our show is told through the eyes of Otis Williams. It’s also a memory play, is what they call it,” Tucker said. “You learn so much about the Temptations -- facts that you might not have known.”

The musical allows you to relive some of your favorite oldie goldies, from My Girl to Papa was a Rolling Stone.

“My personal favorite is Papa was a Rolling Stone,” Tucker said.

Tucker and the Temptations not only show off their vocals, but the Temptations’ signature dance moves.

Nominated for 12 Tony awards, “Ain’t Too Proud” tells the story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal.

“It’s not just a musical, it’s an experience. It feels like a concert,” Tucker said.

For ticket information, visit https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/aint-too-proud.